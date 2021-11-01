EFCC Question Obi Cubana Riches. – Arrested for Money Laundering and Tax Fraud

Obi Cubana is on some law-abiding questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Early noon of Monday he arrived at their office in Abuja and is being questioned. Allegation against the Anambra-born tycoon is still sketchy, a source told Channels Television that his case borders on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

Don’t forget how you got to know this man’s name. He was seen early this year on social media where Obi Cubana made headlines and trends on social media following a lavish burial ceremony of his late mother in South-Eastern State.

A few days ago he was in Liberia with several Nigerians that met with a few of our government officials in a request to invest in Liberia, especially in the entertainment sector, now he’s being questioned by his government about his riches.

