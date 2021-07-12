Mr. Liar Man Na Turn To Preacher Man. Chey Lor…

Dey say child da can’t hear da de body can fee. De man lied on de prezo sayin da de man had something to do with his jue, the da one hay da prezo bad way, he wen in studio and made a song calling it Mr Liar Man, imagine you made the prezo sing for you, ah Boima. Boima Na stop there oh, we run away from lib and later com back and say sorri da he was confuse, but all da time, no more job was der for him seh.

Not to wast time, Boima posted on Facebook telling his friends neh say God been calling him, and he’s ready to preach now oh. Oh dam, imagine how de looking at him. Pepo askin if da bcos no job for de man agin da it making him to preach cos he want offering. But it’s like da the same church the prezo preaching in he’s coming preach in to oh.

Ley Boima JV Boima post here. Y’all com read yah…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

