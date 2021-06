The increase of Corona Virus in the country is going so high that no one is left to trust as to who’s carrying the virus anymore.

In Bong County seven cases of Corona virus was discover and on critical list with one person dead due to the critical condition they were in.

Now there are six persons left in the hospital and undergoing treatment since Monday 6PM Liberian Liberian time.

As we get the vaccines and take every necessary precautions, let us keep observing the health protocol at all time.

