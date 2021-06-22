Ministry of Education receives several assorted office equipment and materials from” Save the Children”

(June 22, 2021-Monrovia, Liberia)- In an effort to boost the Education Sector through work efficiency and productivity, the Ministry of Education received several assorted office equipment and materials from” Save the Children” through its LEARN project.

Making the donation at the Ministerial complex, Congo Town, the special Representative of “Save the Children”, Madam Dina Rakotomalala said, the office equipment and materials presented to the Ministry through its LEARN project will help to strengthen work output through effectiveness.

Items presented include: Six (6) Managerial chairs, Six (6) Office chairs, Six (6) Visitors chairs, Six (6) Managerial desks, Six (6) Single desks, Six (6) Desktop computers, Six (6) laptop computers, Six (6) Printers ( Multi-purpose), Six (6) Class cabinets, Six (6) projectors and Six (6) Work stations.

According to” Save the Children”, specialized Departments and County Education Officers from the Ministry who are selected unanimously to benefit from these office equipment and materials are:

Students Personnel Services, Central office, Basic and Secondary Education, Central office, County Education Officer, Grand Bassa County, County Education Officer, River Cess County, County Education Officer, Grand Gedeh County, County Education Officer, River Gee County.

Meanwhile, receiving these items, the Deputy Minister for Instruction of the Ministry, Honorable Alexander Duopu, expressed gratitude and appreciation to “Save the Children” for the timely intervention which is basically intended to improve work efficiency.

Speaking during the turnover ceremony, Minister Duopu reiterated that the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education is working tirelessly and relentlessly to improve the Education Sector to international standard noting, that the items presented will be utilized for the internal purpose.

He, however, thanked “Save the Children” for the continuous support and efforts towards the growth of the Country’s Education Sector.

For more information please contact the Director of Communications and Public Relations on the following numbers: 0777-212-197/ 0886-565-264 or hotline 1416/ visit our Facebook page: Ministry of Education-Liberia

