“I chopped Her Once and My Brother Did The Rest” – Dolo Kollie

“I chopped Her Once and My Brother Did The Rest” – Dolo...

Dolo Kollie 39 a man who recently chopped and killed his wife in Bong County has admitted to the commission of the crime and also linked his brother Abraham Sumo.

Speaking Monday Kollie said he only chopped his wife once with the cuttless and it was his brother Sumo who finished her.

Abraham Sumo has denied claim that he was never part of the killing of Kollie’s wife as claimed by him.

Dolo Kollie and Abraham Sumo

“When I came from the farm, I bomped into a group of men who gave me the story of my brother killing his wife,I have witnesses” Abraham Sumo said.

The two have been charged with murder and sent to court by police in the county.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

