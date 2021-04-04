Syrenius Cephus Threatens To Arrest Those Collecting Funds On Senator Samukai’s Behalf

The legal battle between Lofa county’s senator-elect, Brownie Samukai, and the government of Liberia, has taken yet another trend as the solicitor general of the Republic of Liberia, Sayma Syrenius Cephus, has threatened to arrest all those found in the collection of funds to help restitute Lofa county’s senator-elect, Brownie Samukai’s stolen money.

In February of this year, the supreme court of the Republic of Liberia upheld a March 2020 ruling from Judge Yamie Gbeisay of Criminal Court ‘C’, against Mr. Samukai and his two co-defendants, and sentenced them to two years in prison each for the misapplication of US$ 1.1 million that was intended for the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Mr. Samukai and his two deputies were found guilty of crimes ranging from theft of property, misuse of public money, and criminal conspiracy, among others.

Source: Inside Liberia

