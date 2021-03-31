United States; State Department Releases Damaging Human Rights Report On Liberia.

Days after Congressman accusations of President Weah running a “Kleptocratic government”, the United States government has given a total dark image of the human rights situation in Liberia, citing number of issues that marred the state of affairs in this country in the past year, with not much difference from the Americans’ conclusion in 2019.

In its 2020 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Liberia just released, the US State Department speaks of a high degree of impunity, amid repeated human rights abuses both in the past and present.

The State Department 2020 Report Cites: “Arbitrary Killings By Police”, “Life Threatening Prison Conditions”, “Official Corruption”, “Problems With Judiciary Independence”.

