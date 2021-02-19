19-Year-Old Female Journalist Commits Suicide In Lofa, Liberia

The fallen young female Journalist, Mary Tamba.

VOINJAMA, Liberia- Reports from Foya City in the northwestern Lofa County says a 19-year-old practicing female Journalist has allegedly committed suicide.

Mary Tamba has been practicing with Radio Makona in Foya City since 2018 according to the station Manager Emmanuel Sowah.

Manager Sowah told this news outlet that the 19-year-old broadcast Journalist on February 5, 2021 took in acid to kill herself.

He said Miss Tamba from a communication she left explained that her parents were in the constant habit of not allowing her have her own will despite of her age as an adult.

She alleged that her parents did not want to see the relationship she had thou she still lived with them as their daughter.

According to Manager Sowah, after drinking the acid on February 5, 2021, Mary was immediately rushed at the Foya Borma Hospital for medical attention where she spent two nights undergoing serious treatment but later died as a result of the quantity of the substance she took and the severity of her condition.

Mr. Sowah disclosed that this was the second time the deceased is said to have consumed acid in an attempt to take her life away.

He said her first attempt was just a year ago, but that she at the time survive the situation due to the limited quantity of the substance.

The remains of the fallen young female Journalist has since been laid to rest in Foya City.

News Source: Tokpah Tarnue

