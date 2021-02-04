Pres. Weah to Light Streets of Monrovia After Decades

(Monrovia, Liberia): The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, will on Friday, February 5, 2021, formally light up the streets of Monrovia and its environs which had been in darkness for about three decades.

President Weah is expected to turn on the switch at Vai Town, Bushrod Island to light up the Johnson Street to Freeport corridor. Simultaneously, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee and Senator Saah Joseph will turn on switches at the Broad & Buchanan Streets and Congo Town respectively.

The switch at Congo Town will light up the Paynesville Boulevard to Monrovia City Hall corridor, while that of Broad & Buchanan Streets will light up Capitol Bypass to the Crown Hill.

The Presidential Street Light Project was initiated by the Liberian Chief Executive not only for the beautification of Monrovia but to also provide security for drivers, pedestrians, and other residents of the city. The President has promised that the initiative will be extended to other nearby streets.

The Project, funded entirely by the Government of Liberia, is being implemented by the Ministry of Public Works with technical support from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) and Quality Group of Companies serving as Contractor. The ceremony will commence at 6:00PM local time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

