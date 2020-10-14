You lose on Artist As An Event Planner Because…. Crallo and Billy At Each Other. The Facts In Reality

Before we jump to conclusion let us look at the first person inline when it comes to making the money, we will look at the event planner.

An event planner structures an event, coordinate all of the moving parts, and makes sure everyone has a good time. Also called convention and meeting planners, they do everything involved in making sure these events go smoothly, including choosing locations, hiring caterers, entertainment, and other vendors.

As an event planner, this is the first thing you observe about yourself, let us look at who an artist relating to music.

A music artist is someone who creates, performs and releases music either independently or through a record label. … Being a music artist requires a lot of talent, skill, and knowledge.

In Liberia event planners spend more on artists that has just followers then fans, many artists haven’t understand the differences between followers and fans, look carefully at the turned up when it comes to programs that are hosted in artists name without a big event planner hand behind it, the turn up are very low compare to how many people vibe to his songs, look at most artists and see how many people love their songs and don’t afford to buy it. Artists in Liberia are not helping themselves when it comes to making sure their fans come to their programs, most time the organizers work harder for the artist’s fans to come, whereas it suppose to be the artist’s fans coming willingly.

Event planners lost a lot from the artist because they end up paying too much and the artist they be hoping to gain from they get no money from their fans because they have no fans but followers.

TMark who’s the boss of UpRock event seems to have be making some great moves but crallor boy is not taking it easy with him and other event planners, TMark has set a standard to make sure all that is set for Liberian entertainers especially musicians is for them to benefit from their talents through their fans, so what is left for the artists to do is for them to get fans instead of followers. Let me name few artists that has followers instead of fans.

Boifatty Stunna Cjay CIC Soul Fresh JSlught

These are few artists that have fame but their fame has no good number attached to it like their followers, carefully look at their cries on the internet when it comes to the sale of music and buying of their items.

Event planner need to understand this, and this is clear to see why it is a failure from the event planners. See the three reasons why event promoters lose money on artists booking.

Booking an artist is usually considered a great way for promoters and event planners to make money. After all, if the artist is highly-regarded, they have a built-in customer base, and their fans will show up usually if they know about the show. And if they’re a little more obscure, the artist will be so grateful for the opportunity to showcase their talents that they’ll do a lot of the legwork in bringing people to their show, right?

1. Overestimating the Artist’s Popularity

When booking an artist, it’s easy to be drawn in by the amount of hype or buzz an artist has. When considering acts to book, some promoters simply do a quick straw poll of their friends and contacts to determine if they would see the show, but if you’re looking for a thousand or more people to attend, asking a handful of people isn’t going to give you an accurate projection of the turnout.

Finally, you should always take into account where an artist’s fanbase is located.

2. Underestimating the Artist’s Rider

Nearly every touring artist has a rider in their performing contract that sets terms for the equipment, setup and amenities they require. Depending on the artist, however, the specifics of the rider can vary, and not paying close attention to detail can cost promoters far more than they expected. Promoters should always take a careful look at an artist’s rider before agreeing to the terms of the contract.

3. Lazy Accounting

In addition to securing the artist and making sure people attend the show, promoters are also responsible for setting the ticket price. Like everything else in the realm of artist bookings, this can go bad fast if it’s not done correctly and responsibly. It’s a difficult balancing act: set the prices too low, and the promoter won’t make enough money to cover the costs; set them too high, and people won’t bother to pay for a ticket.

There is more to name, wait for the next article to drop…

