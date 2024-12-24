Calls for Accountability Grow as Allegations of Foreign Interference, Police Brutality, and Disregard for Due Process Threaten Liberia’s Democracy

We express deep concern about Mr. Boakai’s ongoing association with the military leadership in Guinea. Reliable reports suggest that he is engaging with Russian interests through his connections to this regime.

It is unfortunate that, rather than fostering and strengthening Liberia’s democratic principles, Mr. Boakai appears to align himself with undemocratic forces in exchange for tainted generosity regarding a ten-pickup donation. Such actions risk undermining Liberia’s hard-earned democratic gains and threaten our national integrity; we demand he returns this undemocratic gesture to the bloody junta regime.

We are further troubled by the recent incidents in Cape Mount where peaceful protesters were murdered by the Liberian National Police under the incompetent leadership of IG Gregory Coleman. On Capitol Hill, protesters were mercilessly brutalized when the premises of the Capitol were invaded by Police raising serious questions about the commitment of Mr. Boakai’s administration to uphold human rights and the rule of law.

In light of these alarming developments, we call on our international partners, particularly the United States, to closely monitor the situation between Guinea and Liberia as Mr. Boakai’s ties with foreign autocratic regimes pose a serious threat to Liberia’s democracy and sovereignty.

We urge all Liberians who value democracy to remain vigilant and resist any attempts to erode our freedoms. We also call on Mr. Boakai to immediately reject any support that compromises Liberia’s sovereignty and democratic values as in this case the tainted ten pickups from Guinea’s Junta Regime. The presence of foreign military personnel linked to the Guinean junta in Liberia is unacceptable and a violation of our Constitution.

To prevent further harm to our nation, we demand accountability and transparency in Mr. Boakai’s dealings. Liberia cannot afford to risk its stability and democratic foundations. Mr. Boakai must prioritize the welfare and sovereignty of Liberia above all else.

Furthermore, we raise urgent concern regarding the case of Mr. Cece Fassou Thea, who was arrested on November 27, 2024, in New Kru Town by PSU officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP). His exact whereabouts remain unknown, and the Government of Liberia (GOL) has refused to bring him to court. This lack of transparency and disregard for due process is deeply troubling.

It is equally alarming that earlier this year, Pivi Koplan was arrested in Liberia and subsequently handed over to the Guinean military junta. These incidents highlight a dangerous trend of undermining justice and cooperating with foreign regimes that violate basic human rights.

We call on the government to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Mr. Cece Fassou Thea and ensure his case is handled in accordance with the law. The Liberian people deserve leadership that respects human dignity, upholds democratic principles, and protects the sovereignty of our nation.