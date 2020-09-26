Arch Entertainment just signed their first artists

Many of you might have forgotten Arch Entertainment, an Australia Liberian base entertainment that is established to promote, develop and share to the world Liberian acts and culture through entertainment. Few months ago they were in search of a female artist, till now they haven’t found any female artist but yet and still they have signed two male artists, namely; Goldenboi PKZ and Laj B. Presently they are both residing in Liberia, managed by the Liberian base manager Stone Luckshine.

It is good to know people by their real name, Prince G. Zubah is known as Goldenboi PKZ and Alieu A. Barrie is commonly known as Laj B.

A full representation by Arch Entertainment was Austin J J Young.

This means the label record is still looking for a female artist from the age of 18-25 years old. Congratulations to the team and the new new artists.

