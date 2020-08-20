Updates from MICAT Press briefing August 20, 2020

The Ministry of Information Culture Affairs and Tourism held her regular Thursday press briefing hosting the Managing Director of the National Transit Authority (NTA) Hon. Harbie Teconbla McCaculey. The NTA Boss took to the podium greeting the rest of the guests on the platform and quick did a PowerPoint presentation, presenting on the current status of the National Transit Authority on its achievements and other plan on the improvement of the entity. He said currently the Management has introduced as part of the reform at his entity a digital system-that allows passengers to purchase a card at a cost of $20USD for the entire period of one month to ride the NTA bus across the Country. The digital platform he said also allows for the booking of the buses online for funerals, weddings, among others.

Hon. McCaculey said since the establishment of the National Transit Authority in 1978 the entity has been functioning from container, but now under the leadership of President Dr. George Manneh Weah the NTA has its new modern Administration Building under construction and by December this year the management will move in the building and begin functioning.

He said 270 modern bus-stops are to be constructed across the Country.

The NTA Boss averred that President George Weah has instructed him to provide the NTA Buses to 12th Graders writing WASSCE exams free transport during the period of the examination.

MICAT also hosted the Vice Chairperson of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala. The LACC Vice Chairperson said contrary to the many perceptions in the public that the LACC is not doing anything in the fight against corruption, the new team appointed by President Weah including him were all confirmed by the Liberia Senate in December of 2019 and they resumed work in January 2020. Wittin the period of two months actively working the Country was engulfed by the pandemic COVID 19 in March. He said there have been several consultations with international partners and stakeholders for the holding of a National Anti-Corruption Conference slated for September 15-16, 2020. The National Anti-Corruption conference will laid a framework for the roadmap in tackling corruption under the Pro-poor Government.

MICAT/PUBLIC AFFAIRS 08-20-2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

