Profiling an Author and The Released of His New Book

Profiling a big name isn’t easy but it gives you more opportunity to do better with history. We have one one Liberia best of all time and a man with a name that is not just called but mentioned in places that give references in every good aspects for being a true Liberian. On our list of renowned writers and publishers we have Dr. Samora P.Z. Wolokollie.

Get to know more about Dr. Samora P.Z. Wolokollie and his latest update.

Dr. Samora P.Z. Wolokolie was born and raised in Liberia. Dr. Wolokolie holds a Doctor of Philosophy and MSc. in Forensic Investigation and Audit from the School of Business and Public Policy at the Charisma University in the Turks & Caicos Islands, United Kingdom in 2020. He also holds MBA in Accounting from the Cuttington University in Liberia and currently a third (3rd) year student at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia. Dr. Wolokolie is currently the Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Republic of Liberia. He is a Chartered Accountant (CA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana) (ICAG), a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) of the Liberian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (LICPA), a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), USA and Fellow Certified Forensic Investigation Professional (FCFIP) of the International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals (IICFIP) of Kenya and USA and a Certified Tax Practitioner CTP) of the Liberian Institute of Tax Practitioners (LITP).

Additionally, he’s a member of the Liberian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (LICPA), and he holds membership with several international public accountants’ associations including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ghana (ICAG), Association of Certified Fraud Examiner (ACFE), Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals (IICFIP).

Dr. Wolokolie serves as an adjunct lecturer of Auditing, Taxation and Accounting at the Arthur Barclay Business College of the Stella Maris Polytechnic and the Financial Management Training Program (FMTP), graduate school, of the University of Liberia and financed by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning through a World Bank-funded project and Cuttington University Graduate School. He has spoken at various professional gatherings and forums in several workshops and seminars in and out of Liberia.

His ability to blend core technical expertise, broad managerial competencies and varied work-experiences with his relationship-building (interpersonal) and leadership skills has underpinned his successful professional spanning over a decade and a half.

He has worked in important auditing roles with USAID projects in Liberia, overseen large, multi-site audit and consulting engagements for entities with complex organizational structures and managed accounting systems in both the public and private sectors. As an audit partner, he participates in the planning of audits and reviews, discusses audit progress with Audit Manager and provides technical expertise when difficult audit matters arise. He performs primary and overriding reviews of the working papers and client reports.

He can be contacted on Email: spzwolo880@gmail.com or through cell number +231886519925

You are now encouraged to read and know him better, but read below and get more clue about his latest work and how it is very helpful to everyone, especially Liberians.

“The peril of fraud, corruption, and misfeasance are commonplace and are at the increase globally especially in Liberia. As a result, forensic accounting or forensic auditing has emerged as a result of the surge in fraud. Accordingly, the aim of this conceptual book is three-fold: First, it sought to absorb the art of forensic thinking among auditors; second, it aims at stimulating and promoting the understanding of basic forensic skills; and third, it aims at expanding the stock of literature in forensic accounting and audit. Given the broad spectrum of objectives of this book, the characteristics of a forensic auditor were examined and skills, as well as objectives of the forensic audit are discussed.

In the discussion of the application of forensic audit, both reactive and proactive accounting were examined and followed by a highlight on the distinction between statutory audit and forensic audit. Detection techniques and steps in conducting forensic audits are also discussed. The book will conclude that forensic audit practice can reduce the incidence of fraud even in the Pension Fund.Keywords: Fraud, Corruption, Pension, Fund, Accounting, Forensic.”

His book is on sale now on the amazon store. Click the title below to get a copy now.



Forensic Accounting Analytics and Pension Fund Administration: A Study of Selected Administrators in Liberia

Front

Inside

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

