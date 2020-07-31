Afro Hairstyle In Liberia that brings back memories of the 1950’s – A Model, and A Dancer.

This hairstyle has been one of the best dress hair for decades. Originated from blacks and first done by black women. The style that became the Afro originated with black women.

During the late 1960s and early 1970s, when men and women wore Afros, commercial advertising and politically inclined artwork generally reasserted gender distinctions that had been challenged by the first women who dared to wear short unstraightened hair.

Origin of Afro

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, awareness of newly independent African nations and the victories and setbacks of the civil rights movement encouraged feelings of hope and anger, as well as exploration of identity among young African Americans. The Afro originated in that political and emotional climate. The style fit with a broader generational rejection of artifice but more importantly, it expressed defiance of racist beauty norms, rejection of middle-class conventions, and pride in black beauty. The unstraightened hair of the Afro was simultaneously a way to celebrate the cultural and physical distinctiveness of the race and to reject practices associated with the emulation of whites.

Back in Liberia in the new age, we have seen the beauty of this hairstyle going high among the woman as they have found their true beauty in growing their own hair and keeping it in the afro style. Few popular young ladies have held up the trend of growing afro as their best hairstyle. Let us look at these beautiful ladies and what they are also into as women.

We have been observing these two ladies closely, one is a dancer and the other is a model. They have similar things in common, that’s for sure they are Liberians and the are into entertainment, and the most important part is that they are women.

Kactina Dehmie

Kactina Dehmie is a black woman residing in Liberia, she has a lot of dreams in making Liberia entertainment reach the highest peak. She love to dance. Kactina has been observed by her friends and fans for her brilliant style of hair. She’s glue to wearing the Afro Hairstyles. Though she has tried other hairstyles and nothing suits her like wearing afro hair. She’s more attracted to music and love to be creative in doing her own thing. Her support to everyone she comes in contact with have made a huge change(s) in their lives, Kactina got interested fully into Liberia entertainment in 2019, she decided to take apart and that is to do short videos of her dancing to songs she loves, apart from that she seems to be full of an actress lifestyle too. Follow her on Instagram and see more about her @kactina_girl_dehmine

Lemu Flomo

Lemu Flomo, known for her first-ever appearance in the Miss Earth Liberia pageantry. Lemu has been a point of focus on social media because she articulates well, and is very intelligent. Many people has seen her as a focus lady that will not bend relant in getting the crown as the next Miss Earth Liberia. Everyone has a certain hairstyle they love and she has been seen as someone that actually loves the afro hairstyle that been around since 1950. Lemu is beautiful, smart and she actually loves swimming. Her love for fashion gives her big eyes catching for clothes that suit well. Having a one on one chat with Lemu on a private interview she said these things about herself and what people should know.

She said:

Fashion is magical, some of the traits that are important in modeling are a good sense of style, adaptability, a positive attitude excellent stamina, communication skills, body , height, ability to look good at all times and outstanding facial projections . And I possess these traits and always remember to draw attention to them.

You probably don’t think there are any reasons to enter a beauty pageant, but I’m here to tell you there are a ton of reasons why you should! A lot of people think that it’s all about the big hair, beauty, walking around on stage, and being plastic! I’m here to tell you that what you watch on TV from “Toddlers and Tiara” and “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” aren’t true! These are the real reasons to enter a beauty pageant. She further added:

1) building self confidence

2) lessons you learn friendships/ family

3) Opportunities

4Community involvement

5the crown

7) New you, True Queen.

She’s brilliant at what she has a passion for and she said her favorite hairstyle is the afro. As a model and a contestant in Miss Earth Liberia, she’s the goddess of fire. Find her on Instagram @9reshious_lemuflomo

