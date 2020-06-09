Alexander B. Cummings Shares Memories of the 70,s – I was A president.

Some memories are good to keep, while some are worth sharing. Class of 73 from the College of West Africa, Alexander B. Cummings shows out his classmates with a message to the world as he has been a better leader at that time. As the political struggle continues for leadership in Liberia to become president of the Republic, here’s his post.

”Tbt: I am excited about sharing my first throwback to high school days! In 1973, I graduated from the College of West Africa( CWA) and I can tell you those were some of my best years.

The ”Big Three” 73

Some of my classmates included, Dr. Wede Brownell who is now the Country Director of the Cummings Africa Foundation, Robert H. Quille-Kennedy, George Freeman, former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott, Nancy Nah Burphy, Lorraine Smith Mclean, Rose Barnes Fahat, Samuel Thompson, Steven Dweh-Chenneh, Major Clemens, Francis Sirleaf, the late Former Immigration and Naturalization Commissioner Lemuel Reeves and the late Fulton Reeves among many others.

Some of my best experiences were being on the Quizzing team and serving as President of the Senior Class as that began my journey in leadership.

What is your favorite high school memories? Where are the Foxes? Who were your classmates? Tag them below!”

Has his followers to drop there’s, there were several comments made with images of their old days in school with their favorite buddies.

President of the 12 grade in the class in 1973, Alexander B. Cummings’s message to his mates.

