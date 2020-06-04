Who Is Angel Dweh?

Angel Dweh known professionally as Angel Dweh is a Liberian American, a multi talented artist, a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor. Born in Monrovia Liberia to Liberian parents, raised in Ephrata, Pennsylvania USA. Angel is known for bridging multiple genres in his songwriting. With a passion for music from an early age, Angel’s voice is one that can’t be described in a single music genre. Angel’s fervently R&B-Pop music exposes a truly unique and truthful perspective sound of his own.

In 2020, Angel releases four singles “Love a Good thing”, “Hard for Me” “Salud” and “Flexin” on all digital music platforms, such as YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, Boomplay, and many more. Angel single “Salud” have been getting radio airplays in Canada and the United States. These singles were featured in the Ephrata Review article USA “Reaching for the stars”. Feature in SKINGS online magazine, among the top 20 artists. Featured on Buzz Music site, named as more than a triple threat but as a songwriter and “Best of 2019”

Angel’s singles have influences of Usher, Trey Songz, Chris Brown, Contemporary R&B-Pop, Hip-Hop dance vibes. But present his work in its own unique way. Angel’s work has been grabbing the attention of critics and the people. He’s performed his music at the New York showcase “Gotta Do it Big”. Angel has been getting critics. Angel’s have had a full-on conversation with Magic Johnson, Leslie Brathwaite-engineer for Cardi B Invasion Privacy album. Angel has also met with Michael Jackson choreographer for “This Is It” Travis Payne. Travis Payne, and Angel are talking about working together.

