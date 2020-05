News reaching us that a last from River Gee Country was found seas this morning. This county is located southeast of Liberia. This woman was found around the time of 6:30AM. This incident took place in one of their city called Kanweaken.

According to eyes witnesses, The lady slappers was in her hands dying with no under clothes…

The story regarding her death is yet to be known….

Watch out soon for the full details coming up…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook