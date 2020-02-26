How it happened!

A Liberian identified as Mustapha(not legal name) who was a driver of an indian owned company(unknown) was seen dead in his bosses’ compound in the Clara Town Community. However, Local community residents and friends of the late Mustapha are demanding the government that their friend remains be examined at the crime scene before removal. To be honest, local community dwellers blocked the main entry of the road which faces the compound where the incident occurred.

Out of sudden, the police fired teargas at angry crowd, which affected students at nearby campuses. This image is disturbing!!!!!!

Source: Titus B. Pakalah