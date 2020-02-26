Information Minister Eugene Lenn Nagbe has signed the book of condolence for fallen Liberian journalist Zenu Miller. The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Press Union of Liberia on Wednesday, February 26, and was preceded by a formal program where the MICAT boss eulogized journalist Miller.

Describing Miller as a professional, Minister Nagbe recalled their last interaction following the much publicized incident at the SKD Sport stadium. He said the government inquired about the circumstances surrounding the alleged altercation through him and Deputy Information Minister Boakai Fofana.

While expressing sympathy to the bereaved familly on behalf of the Liberian government, the Minister said the government has tabled the decision to carry out an autopsy in the wake of the family’s explanation that the doctor report shows that Miller died from hypertension.

However, Minister Nagbe announced that given the unfortunate controversy surrounding the journalist’s demise and the interest it has generated from local and international institutions, autopsy remains a viable option that the government reserves the right to pursue if need be.

Sources: MICAT