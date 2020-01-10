President Weah Tours several roads projects.

Yesterday, President George Manneh Weah visited areas that are under construction and roads that are fixed. He tours several roads projects in Montserraod Country. President Weah toured the Nickley Town to Lower Johnsonville, Soul Clinic, Vogar Mission, Parker Paint to Coca Cola factory, VOA East projects among others. As the president speaks out to the people at few places he went, he promised them that infrastructure development remains a top priority of his administration.

Let’s see pictures from the president touring yesterday.

He was welcomed by the school if the Deaf and citizens of the residents for which be was in yesterday.