First Ever Liberian to represent Liberia at Mr. World Noble King

Mr. Blah being the first Liberian to ever represent his country at the Mr. World Noble King 2019 pageant. Late evening of Yesterday, Mr. Josephus Blah depart his country to Philippine.

This event is bringing together 20 young men from all around the world to exhibit their talents on the international stage.

Josephus spoke on his departure at the airport and said;

” I am grateful to God first of all and to LA Queen Entertainment for giving him the platform and opportunity to realize his dream and aspirations. I have always prayed and dreamed that one day I will be able to showcase my modeling skills at the highest level and hope that my Liberian people will support me as I represent Mama Liberia.”

This year we have had three Liberians models leaving to go and represent our nation, two ladies and now a gentleman. This shows that Liberia is getting more attention to modeling around the world through Miss Liberia, Miss Wokie Dolo.

More updates coming through.