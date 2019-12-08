The oldest Episcopal Church in Liberia known as Church of the Epiphany located in Grand Cavalla, Harper District, Maryland County. Missionaries led by Bishop Payne started construction around 1834 and was dedicated in 1836.

During a recent visit to this town closer to the boarder with Ivory Coast, the Clan Chief Wahkono Neufville, presented me pictures of the original structure built in that year by American missionaries as you see among modern photos.

This is the hometown of the late Gyude Bryant former chairman of the transitional government from 2003 to early January 2006. During the presidential and general elections in 2005, Chairman Bryant was flown to Maryland County to vote in his hometown where he registered but was denied because he didn’t carry his voter’s card.

The town currently enjoys 24/7 electricity supplied by the West African Power Pool.

Source: Michael T. Biddle