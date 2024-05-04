Bucky Raw : The Evolution of TrapCo Music and Liberian EntertainmentLiberia’s music scene is experiencing a seismic shift, and at the forefront of this revolution stands none other than Bucky Raw .

“Eat My Own” – Bucky Raw Music video shot by Sayou Tequah – These are images from the recent music video, “Eat My Own.”

Known for his intense lyrics, dynamic style, and unrelenting passion, Bucky Raw is not just an artist; he’s a cultural force reshaping the landscape of TrapCo music and Liberian entertainment as a whole. Born out of the fusion of Trap music and Hip Hop, TrapCo has found its champion in Bucky Raw. With each release, he pushes the boundaries of the genre, infusing it with his own unique flair and storytelling prowess. Some may find his lyrics explicit, but many see them as a reflection of the raw realities of life in Liberia.

What sets Bucky Raw apart is his relentless work ethic and creative output. Despite nearing his 40th birthday, he shows no signs of slowing down. In a span of just three months, he treated fans to a flurry of releases, including music videos and singles that captivated audiences both at home and abroad.In his recent interview, Bucky Raw shed light on the competitive nature of the music industry and how it fuels his drive to constantly innovate and create.

Fans of Bucky Raw applauded him for the new song

For him, age is just a number, and he embraces the idea that life truly begins at 40. One of his standout releases on February 9, 2024, “It’s Okay,” caused quite a stir with its provocative imagery and symbolism showing the Illuminati signs. Yet, Bucky Raw doesn’t shy away from controversy; instead, he uses it as fuel for his creative fire. In “Practice That,” which was released on March 18, 2024, he delves into his cultural heritage, showcasing his roots and upbringing in a visually stunning music video that left fans in awe. Most recently, Bucky Raw gifted himself and his fans with the long-awaited “Eat My Own,” on April 30, 2024 as a birthday gift to himself, a track that exemplifies his growth as an artist. Combining elements of dance, comedy, and tradition, the accompanying music video is a testament to his versatility and influence in shaping Liberian entertainment. But Bucky Raw’s impact extends beyond his music.

Video Shot by – Sayou Tequah Jr.

By fully integrating Koloqua, a Liberian dialect (pigin), into his songs, he has made TrapCo more accessible and appealing not only to Liberians but also to audiences around the world. His collaborations with fellow Liberian artists both within and outside of Liberia have further solidified his status as a cultural icon.

As we navigate the ever-changing landscape of Liberian entertainment, one thing is clear: Bucky Raw is not just a rapper; he’s a symbol of resilience, creativity, and the power of music to unite and inspire. So here’s to Bucky Raw, the “Rapper Pa” who continues to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be an artist in Liberia and beyond.

Images from “Eat My Own.” Music Video

