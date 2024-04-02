As the Liberian music scene heats up, tensions simmer and egos clash in a battle for supremacy. JZyNo manager looked down on Liberian entertainers calling them hand To mouth celebrities

In a whirlwind of accusations and twisted remarks, the spotlight shines harshly on JZyNo and his manager, Zawadi Em Jarnyneh. Their relentless pursuit of fame and fortune has sparked controversy and division within the industry, leaving no stone unturned in their quest for success.

Amidst the backdrop of Liberia’s struggle for recognition on the global stage, JZyNo stands as a beacon of hope, rising from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of stardom. Yet, his manager’s inflammatory remarks only serve to deepen the divide, as accusations of jealousy and self-aggrandizement fly thick and fast.

Zawadi’s insistence on defending her artist’s reputation at all costs has only exacerbated tensions, as she continues to fan the flames of controversy with her audacious claims and thinly veiled jabs at rival artists. “I see hates coming from some players in the Liberian music industry.” But it is her disparaging remarks about endorsement deals and business tactics that have truly set tongues wagging, casting doubt on the integrity of JZyNo’s rise to fame. “Let me correct y’all; No Liberian artist knows music business compared to JZyNo. We all see that.”

Zawadi post that struck as an insult – Facebook

Enter TeddyRide, a rival artist embroiled in a bitter feud with Zawadi and her protégé. His scathing rebuke of her tactics strikes a chord with fans, who rally behind him in solidarity against what they perceive as exploitation and manipulation in the pursuit of success.

TeddyRide lashes out, saying, “U have been the negative force behind everything that have transpired between me n the lil man, u always throwing jabs at me but I would ignore that, last time I was in Europe u said ur artist was book for the same show n he said no, n how I was paid 1500 for that show, which was a blunt lie, l ignore that cus it’s petty…”

As the battle lines are drawn and alliances forged, the drama shows no signs of abating. With JZyNo teasing a major announcement, speculation runs rampant about the nature of his next move. Could it be an endorsement deal, a strategic partnership that cements his status as a dominant force in the industry? Or will it serve as further fuel for the fire, igniting fresh controversies and rivalries in its wake?

TeddyRide Reply to Zawadi’s – Facebook

Zawadimight have spoken out of context not only overlooking one person but almost all artists and their ambassador deals by calling them hand to mouth. She said “He’s on a whole different path and not interested in that hand to mouth living.” This set a big blow in the faces of all Liberian artists, influencers, and public figures who are pushing harder to incorporate businesses in their careers, she called them all, “Hand To Mouth.” this came like a big blow In the faces of many who have consistently been seeing this female manager of JZyNo always lashing out on Liberians in general.

Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain: the saga of JZyNo and his tumultuous journey through the highs and lows of fame is far from over. As the Liberian music scene braces for impact, the echoes of this controversy will reverberate for years to come, shaping the destinies of those who dare to dream of greatness in the face of adversity.

