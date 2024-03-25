In the pulsating world of Liberian rap, one name reigns supreme: Bucky Raw. But behind the glitz and glamour lies a story of resilience, drama, and a touch of controversy. Buckle up as we take a rollercoaster ride through the life and times of the rap sensation.

Bucky Raw’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Born in Liberia, he found himself swept away to the United States at a tender age, only to return years later to a country in flux. Battling personal demons, navigating baby mama drama, and grappling with the expectations of his people, Bucky faced it all head-on. Yet, amidst the chaos, his passion for music remained unwavering.

Inspired by his tumultuous experiences, Bucky Raw emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the trap music scene. From humble beginnings in a crew to leading a movement that nurtures young talent, he’s left an indelible mark on Liberian music. But his influence doesn’t stop there.

In a surprising twist, Bucky found himself embroiled in rumors of Illuminati affiliation. Did he claim it? Not quite. With a cryptic “Do I,” he kept fans guessing, adding fuel to the fire of speculation.

Despite the turbulence in his personal life, Bucky Raw is a devoted father to three children from two different mothers (that’s the flow stars follow). His longing for family connection led him to immerse himself in the lives of children, spreading messages of education and following one’s dreams through school performances.

And then there’s the collaboration that shook the industry: Bucky Raw teaming up with rising star Lil Nicki. Their chemistry on stage electrified audiences, proving that unexpected partnerships often yield the greatest results.

But not all is harmonious in Bucky’s world. A rift with DJ Weezy over money matters strained their friendship. Will they reconcile? Only time will tell if these two musical powerhouses can mend fences.

Lil Nicki and Bucky Raw

Despite the drama, Bucky Raw’s star continues to ascend. With a flair for fashion, a knack for stirring up collective excitement, and a protege in Whitey White, he’s cementing his legacy as Liberia’s rap icon.

In his latest music video, “Practice That,” Bucky Raw seamlessly weaves together his musical prowess with a narrative celebrating his tribal heritage. While some fans grumble about the disparity between the song and its visual storytelling, Bucky remains unfazed, embracing his roots while pushing boundaries.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Liberian rap, Bucky Raw stands tall as a symbol of resilience, creativity, and unapologetic self-expression. Love him or hate him, one thing is certain: Bucky Raw is here to stay.

