U.S. Secretary of State Antony Bliken introduction and welcoming of President Weah on stage speech.

“And now I have the great pleasure and the honor of introducing his excellency President Weah of Liberia. Now, President Weah, I happen to have been in Qatar for the World Cup, and I didn’t get an opportunity to speak to you in detail then, but I wanted to thank you for all you’ve done to strengthen the bonds between Liberia and the United States – (applause) – including through your support of the Liberian diaspora. And thanks for all that you and your family have done to support that goal too, including, quite literally, by scoring a few goals”. (Laughter.)

“So I was there – first match between the United States and Wales, and I got to cheer your son, Timothy, scoring the first goal for the United States Men’s soccer team in the World Cup. (Applause.) But the best part of that was turning around and getting a quick look at your face as you watched your son score that goal, and I could see the extraordinary pride that was there and an entire stadium cheering him on. So I guess the apple just doesn’t fall too far from the tree in this case. Ladies and gentlemen, the president of Libera. Thank you very much” – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Bliken.

