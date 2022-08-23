For the weather Lice Lice drop sandwich for chopping 🔥😋

She’s bad with the camera, every time she makes a move, she holds down the internet with her sexy body.

You might be wondering who she is, okay, she’s a photo model, always showing off underwear, swimsuits, and the rest of the ladies knows the next thing she’s been doing, guys stay alert 😜.

Lice is not the drama type of lady on social media, she gets paid and do the advertisement she’s paid for, get her money and makes her life a meaningful one. Her style is not noisy and not bad-mouthing others. Here’s her latest post. 🔥 😅

Maybe you might still like to look at the cover from the top. 😜

Guys it is seen you are running there to see more… don’t forget to click on her name you will be amazed to ask her to brand your boutique… 🥵 🤤 😋

Please Follow us on Instagram and Facebook

NOTE: Words in the blue letters are links to social media handles of what it is able on. Please follow if you can. Contact us for advertisements, promo, and articles through our email at<EMAIL> contact@gossipliberia.com and on WhatsApp at +231886273050. Thanks for reading through.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

