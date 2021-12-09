After All, Chucky Taylor Is Raising Funds too… funny but serious

If Africa can not handle or solve her problems, this is what her sons and daughters will continue to go through from the international communities.

Charles Taylor’s son ‘Chucky’ speaks from prison, says his civil rights are being abused by the United States Justice Department, while trying to announce his online fundraiser program which is intended to help him raise funds for his case.

Chucky who is serving a 97 years sentence at the United States Penitentiary, Lee, Virginia in the United States of America, said he has launched an online fundraiser in hopes of raising between $US 100K to $US150K to hire a major law firm in DC to be able to investigate what he termed as gross errors in the trial that led to his incarceration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

