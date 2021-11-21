The Zaza is not just a song title but a code of union

From the look of things, you can tell that something isn’t as it used to be. Since 𝐁𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 got off the grid with his girlfriend from the USA for which everyone know, 𝐃𝐞𝐞, he has been in constant tagging, posting, referring and living a good and great life without his two kids mama for which involve his coming back to Liberia after some commotion. He’s now featuring 𝐆𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐲 on tracks and making references to his son.

Who really knew much about this family love till the fall off of her lost love that happens to have two kids for him?

Don’t you think the have elope soon? 😉

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

