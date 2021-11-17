Copyright Society in Liberia Arrested a Nigerian Pirates – Going Against Copyright Laws.

Liberia Copyright Society has arrested OBI, a Nigerian national and one of the renowned Pirates in Liberia who have long traded in Audio and Audiovisual works was arrested and forwarded to the criminal court on November 15, 2021.

The arrest came in wake of LIPO’s second Enforcement exercise to inspect businesses involved in the sales of Copyrighted materials.

And after several surveillance, Mr. OBI was arrested at his production site in Paynesville City, Redlight in the “China Building” and where his infringing materials were confiscated by the enforcement officers.

This exercise was jointly executed by the Copyright Department at Liberia Intellectual Property Office, the Copyright Society of Liberia (COSOL), and the Liberian Judiciary branch through its Law enforcement officers and sheriffs from the court.

It is worth noting that this exercise is the first of its kind in Liberia, an effort to clear the market of pirated goods especially goods in audio and audiovisual materials.

Source: Copyright society of Liberia

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

