Baby Factory Discovered as Ladies Laments their struggles.

Away from home, in Nigeria. Women told police after they were caught, that their owner hired men to impregnate them and then sell the newborns for profit.

The Factories are usually small illegal facilities parading as private medical clinics that house pregnant women and offer their babies for sale.

In some cases, young women have been held against their will and are repeatedly raped before their babies are sold on the black market.

Such a thing is shocking and minds disturbing to hear and see, but the worst things are going on every day that needs to be discovered.

