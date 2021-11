The dream she wanted to see becoming a reality has taken a turn and is now the big deal around here, she’s now a well-known celebrity. Just when pro-poor hits the country, she became the inspiration to the people. MC Caro is on almost every shows that come up in Liberia, now she’s on a tour in the USA.

The level of upgrade is encouraging to a lot of young female artists out there, this touches her badly and she wrote saying :

“They say I wasn’t an artist now they booking me.” MC Caro

