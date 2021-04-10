Satta F. Sheriff awarded The Lillian Franklin Diversity Award

Another Liberian girl is winning again. Satta F. Sheriff was awarded Lillian Franklin Diversity Award from her school. She writes:

“Yesterday, I received the Lillian Franklin Diversity Award from my School – Wittenberg University during the Honors Convocation. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be at Wittenberg.”

Satta F. Sheriff holding her Award

Another win for Liberia and this is a big encouragement to females in and out of Liberia to push harder academically that there’s a bigger achievement in their endeavors to be educated academically and it is important.

Let us tell you a bit about Satta F Sheriff. She’s a Activist under the organization called, Action for Justice and Human Right. She’s also working through the SDG’s, work along with the UN and a Peace Ambassador at One Young World.

Satta F. Sheriff at One Young World.

