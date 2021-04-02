Moroccan Government Asked Prophet Key To Leave Their Country within 72hrs.

Moroccan Government has Asked Political Commentator and Self Proclaim “Prophet” to Leave the Moroccan Soil in 72hrs .

Cable TV has reliably gathered from Sources in Morocco particularly in the Liberian Community that, the Government of Morocco earlier this week requested Talk Show Host “Prophet Key” to immediately leave the Moroccan Soil or be prematurely evacuated in his Home Country Liberia.

According to report, after the notice was extended to the Prophet March 29,2021 by the Moroccan Government, his where about is unknown including he and his family.

