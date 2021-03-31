Liberia Drawn Alongside Nigeria in World Cup qualifying group.

Liberia’s Lonestar has been drawn alongside Nigeria in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group as the younsters look to make their first-ever appearance at the World Cup next year.

The Liberian Pride and Joy will get their campaign underway in October and will fancy themselves to win the group and qualify for Qatar 2022.

They have been drawn alongside Cape Verde, Nigeria, and the Central African Republic, with Nigeria the only team to have ever qualified for a World Cup.

Liberia is currently #152 best team in the FIFA ranking since September 2019. Liberia recently played two friendly matches with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Loosing the first match 3-2, and drawing 0-0 in the second match.

Liberia’s most famous ever player is without doubt Ballon d’Or winner and current president George Weah who is also its present sitting President.

Source: Cable TV.

