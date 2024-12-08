Master Queen Cries Foul Over LFA Awards, Alleges Bias and Injustice Against Determine Girls FC

In a fiery outburst that has sparked widespread debate, Grace Hawa Weah, affectionately known as Master Queen, has accused the Liberia Football Association (LFA) of bias following the snubbing of her team, Determine Girls FC, at the recent LFA Awards. Master Queen, a staunch advocate for women’s football and manager of Determine Girls FC, took to social media to voice her frustrations over what she describes as “injustice and favoritism” within the federation.

Despite an impressive season and nominations in key categories, Determine Girls FC walked away empty-handed, leaving their manager and fans questioning the integrity of the awards process. Master Queen backed her claims with statistical evidence (shared in the comment section of her post) that highlighted the team’s stellar performance throughout the season. She argued that her players deserved not just recognition but multiple accolades, accusing the LFA of ignoring hard work in favor of financial and political influence.

Master Queen Post Made on Facebook

The controversy intensified after Benita FC, a rival team, secured the prestigious Female MVP award and a brand-new car, along with several other honors. This outcome, according to Master Queen, reflected a troubling trend where results on the field are overshadowed by behind-the-scenes maneuvering.

“I swear, everyone who had a hand in this injustice will face the consequences,” Master Queen said in her emotional outcry. “Our players gave their all this season, and yet their efforts have been blatantly disregarded.”

Master Queen Presented the Stats

The fallout has extended beyond Master Queen’s personal grievances. Fans of women’s football in Liberia have expressed similar frustrations, accusing the LFA of importing the alleged favoritism and fraud often criticized in Liberia’s entertainment industry into sports. Many believe the growing influence of financial power and personal connections is undermining the credibility of the football league.

“This is exactly how the entertainment industry was ruined—now the same thing is happening in football. It’s heartbreaking,” one fan commented on social media.

Critics argue that such controversies risk demoralizing players who feel unappreciated for their hard work. Many fear this could lead to a decline in morale and performance, potentially stalling the development of women’s football in Liberia.

As the dust settles, calls for transparency and fairness in future LFA awards are growing louder. Fans and stakeholders alike are urging the LFA to address the allegations and restore trust in the system.

This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges facing Liberian sports, even as the country continues to make strides in football development. For now, the ball is in the LFA’s court to respond to these mounting concerns and ensure that every player’s efforts are recognized and rewarded fairly.

