MERRITT RECORDS Signs Punchie D’ Zombie…. He’s Back Again!

A record label owned and operated by Flex Eugene James (FEJ), a US-based Liberian artiste and enterprenuer, has signed TrapCo sensational Punchie De Zombie.

MERRITT RECORDS who’s represented by Mr. Sheik Godwin Lagufre in Liberia signed the rap guru today during a well-attended conference in Monrovia with the artiste promising to bring more heat to the music industry– specifically the rap genre.

The artist whose real name is Edmond Punchie James is one of the toughest rappers to have ever existed in the industry. He has had collaboration with top artistes, including CIC, Jaredo, Chilla Coolnanee and many others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

