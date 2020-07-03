Profiling Bucky Raw

Birth Name : Karwoudou Cole

Stage Name : Bucky Raw

Place of birth : Monrovia, Liberia

Date of birth : April 30,1984

Genres : Hip Hop, Trapco, Hipco

Occupation : Rapper, Songwriter

Year Active : 2016 – Present

Label : Child Soldier Entertainment

EarlyLife

Bucky Raw move to the United States of America when he was 9 years old. Bucky Raw grew up in a public housing unit in southern Philadelphia. He attended pepper middle school and John Bartram high school.

MusicCareer

Bucky Raw first started dropping freestyle in 2016, and later released his debut mixtape country soda in 2017. It features guest appearance such as : King Sammy, Drape Lawson, Mz Menneh, and Monica Ree. His second mixtape CS2 was released in August 2018. It comprise 12 tracks and feature appearance from Takun J, Jay Awesome, Tieh Boy, and Rickslyn Myers. It peaked at number 10 on the billboard world Album Chart.

Bucky Raw is set to release a new single tag “Medicine” from his latest mixtape / Album CS3 June 3,2020. And your should be expecting international artists on the CS3 album such as : Joeboy, Olamide, and MI Abaga.

Mixtape

1: Country Soda (2017)

2 : CS2(2018)

3 : CS3 (2020)

Hitsong

Jeh like y’all Who you help Amen Scrapper Heaven Woomi Pump Tire Space on You Thank You ft Ice Prince, Stunna Temptation Which one hurting you

International Collaboration

Thank You ft Ice Prince, Stunna MI Abaga “Commandments” ft Bucky Raw and Blaqbones Bucky Raw ft Joeboy (Incoming) Bucky Raw ft Olamide (Incoming) Bucky Raw ft MI Abaga (Incoming)

Source: Liberia Star View

