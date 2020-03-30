Soap to help the fight agaisnt coronavirus.

Liberia made soap to help fight coronavirus is out and ready for sale. He’s known as Flomo Mau Maiwo. He’s making soap right in Liberia, due to the current world crisis, the fight against the deadly coronavirus, Flomo made soaps that have colors that attract you to have it in your bathrooms and homes for other reason. His soaps had things in it that helps you fight bacterial and other things that are harmful to hygiene.

He gives the direct reasons why he came up with this, he wrote:

My passion is hardwork, not big name!

“A message”

Hey folks, COVID 19 is real and is in Liberia and the world over.

SOPT- stigma agaimst infected persons,

REDUCE -fear, have courage,

SURVIVOR- is possible even if you get infected,

SPREAD- the news about COVID 19.

CREATE -awareness.

OBSERVE- all the rules against COVID 19.

In observence of my social distancing, I produce chlorax, washing soap and liquid soap.

KEEP YOUR HAND N CLOTHES CLEAN AT ALL TIMES.

Chlorax and Bar soap on sale.

0770172216/0886235650

Yeai Liberia

H3-Products

Order now!