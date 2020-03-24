Lock Down Africa For COVID-19 Testing

Lock Down Africa, Conduct COVID-19 Mass Testing, Don’t Take Chloroquine Now! An Interview by the “Daily Observer” and “Modern Ghana” on March 21, 2020 —

“As the COVID-19 Pandemic rages in Italy, Spain, Iran, South Korea, and the United States of America, and has now been exported to Africa, the award-winning infectious disease scientist, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan has strongly admonished African countries to close all external borders, restrict internal travels, and conduct vigorous mass testing of persons for COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Nyan has also advised against taking Chloroquine for COVID-19 now as the drug is under investigation for COVID-19 infection. In January this year Dr. Nyan alerted African countries about the COVID-19 outbreak in China and advised them to begin preparing for a possible cross-border transmission into Africa.

Already, more than 35 countries in Africa have reported imported cases. Following is a full text of the interview conducted by Bai Best and Robin C L Dopoe Jr. of the Daily Observer on March 21, 2020…”

