Second Positive Coronavirus In Liberia

For Immediate Release

Monrovia, March 17, 2020: The government announces that a second Liberian has been tested positive for the Coronavirus disease. The new case, Johnny Phillips, is a domestic worker in the home of Nathaniel Blama, the suspended head of the Environmental Protection Agency who earlier tested positive for the disease.

Health workers have determined that Phillips was a primary contact of Mr. Blama when he returned to his residence. They are continuing to trace and test several primary and secondary persons who he might have come in contact with. This exercise is continuing rigorously.

The government urges all to continue to observe the health protocols that have been put in place by the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute. The Incident Management Team meets today (March 17), following which there will be additional measures put in place to curtail transmission of the disease.

The public will recieve regular updates on developments.

Signed: Eugene Lenn Nagbe

Minister