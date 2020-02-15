U-20 and First Family of Liberia Celebrates Valetine’s Day Together

Valentine Day wasn’t for lovers alone but it was for love. Yesterday the first family of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah and First Lady, Madam Clar Weah hosted a special Valentine’s Day lunch for Liberia Under 20 Female National Team as a way to express their thanks and appreciation for the victories over Guinea and Niger in the preliminary rounds of the World Cup.

Minister of Youth and Sport, Hon. D Zeogar Wilson was in full front of this event as he watched the team celebrates the special day of love with the first family of Liberia and other government officials.