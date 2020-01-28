Royalty parent wishes her happy birthday in two different ways.

Separation is always affecting children mentally and to some extend where only one parent is having full control over the child.

T Floyd wrote a sad post as he wishes his daughter happy birthday. There’s so much emotion in the post. From the pictures you can tell that was the last time he ever had her so close to him.

On the other hand Karishma the mother of Missouri Royalty is flying with her daughter to an unknown destination. The life of a celebrity got lots of pain in it that one can’t say out because of their status.

Happy birthday Miss Royalty.