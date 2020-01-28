Home Entertainment Royalty parent wishes her happy birthday in two different ways.

Royalty parent wishes her happy birthday in two different ways.

By
Anthony Fofana MV
-
314
0

Separation is always affecting children mentally and to some extend where only one parent is having full control over the child.

T Floyd wrote a sad post as he wishes his daughter happy birthday. There’s so much emotion in the post. From the pictures you can tell that was the last time he ever had her so close to him.

On the other hand Karishma the mother of Missouri Royalty is flying with her daughter to an unknown destination. The life of a celebrity got lots of pain in it that one can’t say out because of their status.

Happy birthday Miss Royalty.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here