Hon Nathaniel McGill asked for investigation based on the sanction against him by the USA

It is in man’s nature to justify his doing to know if he’s wrong or not, base on the recent sanctions from the United States to three government officials, it has drawn the attention of many Liberians in and out Liberia to know the deeper part of this entire story. It is said they are corrupt and have embezzled a lot based on the positions they were appointed, to serve the Liberian people.

Hon. Nathaniel McGill is asking that the government of Liberia handle his case properly with president helping to give him a chance to see if he’s guilty of the crime against him by the United States. Below is a screenshot of his latest post on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

