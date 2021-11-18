Three Months Inspection – Liberian Businesses Are On Fire Flights to do better in 2022 with prices.

Three Months Inspection – Liberian Businesses Are On Fire Flights to do...

The ministry of commerce and industry on Thursday said it will conduct a three-month national inspection beginning Monday, November 22, to Tuesday, January 25, 2022.



According to the Ministry, the three-month inspection is part of its efforts to ensure a conducive business environment for the entire country.

With immediate effect, all businesses have been instructed to display the daily Central Bank of Liberia exchange rate as well as a full price list of commodities in both Liberian and United States Dollars at their business premises at all times.

