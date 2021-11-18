A Twist in Appearance As Gospel Artist Show Off His New Tattoo and Earrings

A Twist in Appearance As Gospel Artist Show Off His New Tattoo...

Liberian gospel pop artist is known as 𝐍𝐨 𝐋𝐢𝐞, who resides in the United States. Coming to the public (World Wide Web-WWW) with a new 𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐨, 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 and 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐮𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 shows that there’s a change in the way people perceive things in a more civilized world.

Christianity has accepted society change but the Holy Bible hasn’t changed its chapters and pages, why is the society changing its followers?

𝐍𝐨 𝐋𝐢𝐞 is about to drop a cover song from an artist called 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐞 and the song is called ‘𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐒𝐚𝐲’.

What do you think this cover will say as No Lie added a caption above saying

“𝙄 𝙨𝙖𝙮 𝙄’𝙢 𝙪𝙣𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙮, 🤔 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙨𝙖𝙮 𝙄 𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙮 🙇. 𝙄 𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙨𝙖𝙮 𝙙𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙮 (𝙇𝙤𝙧𝙙)!!!”

Is he trying to tell us not to judge him with these few lyrics? Let’s wait and see what comes next.

