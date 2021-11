A Twist in Appearance As Gospel Artist Show Off His New Tattoo and Earrings

A Twist in Appearance As Gospel Artist Show Off His New Tattoo...

Liberian gospel pop artist is known as ๐๐จ ๐‹๐ข๐ž, who resides in the United States. Coming to the public (World Wide Web-WWW) with a new ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ญ๐จ๐จ, ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ and ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐ข๐ง ๐š๐ง ๐ฎ๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ ๐ฐ๐ž๐š๐ซ shows that thereโ€™s a change in the way people perceive things in a more civilized world.

Christianity has accepted society change but the Holy Bible hasnโ€™t changed its chapters and pages, why is the society changing its followers?

๐๐จ ๐‹๐ข๐ž is about to drop a cover song from an artist called ๐‹๐š๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ง ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ ๐ฅ๐ž and the song is called โ€˜๐˜๐จ๐ฎ ๐’๐š๐ฒโ€™.

What do you think this cover will say as No Lie added a caption above saying

โ€œ๐™„ ๐™จ๐™–๐™ฎ ๐™„โ€™๐™ข ๐™ช๐™ฃ๐™ฌ๐™ค๐™ง๐™ฉ๐™๐™ฎ, ๐Ÿค” ๐™—๐™ช๐™ฉ ๐™ฎ๐™ค๐™ช ๐™จ๐™–๐™ฎ ๐™„ ๐™ก๐™ž๐™ซ๐™š ๐™›๐™ค๐™ง ๐™ฎ๐™ค๐™ช๐™ง ๐™œ๐™ก๐™ค๐™ง๐™ฎ ๐Ÿ™‡. ๐™„ ๐™—๐™š๐™ก๐™ž๐™š๐™ซ๐™š ๐™ค๐™ฃ๐™ก๐™ฎ ๐™ฌ๐™๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™ฎ๐™ค๐™ช ๐™จ๐™–๐™ฎ ๐™™๐™–๐™ž๐™ก๐™ฎ (๐™‡๐™ค๐™ง๐™™)!!!โ€

Is he trying to tell us not to judge him with these few lyrics? Letโ€™s wait and see what comes next.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook