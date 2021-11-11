Imposter caught and disgraced publicly.

The Liberia national security service has to be on an alert for imposters. At most big street junctions in Liberia, there are multiple police officers, some are dressed recklessly and some are modest in their dress codes.

Several times we have a joint security force on the street when needed. Today a man who has been impersonating using the Liberia Immigration Service -LIS uniform to harass people on this street was caught and disgraced openly by the Liberia National Police.

Here are a few images of what occurred.

