Five Gospel Artists That You Need Know About Right In Liberia

The gospel arena is getting interesting and more bigger. The new generation of gospel artists is taking the lead by doing exceptional things in bringing souls to Christ through their golden voices. In this article, we are going to look at five young gospel artists within Liberia that you need to know.

Diamond Deline

She’s a contemporary gospel artist. She does worship and hip hop songs but most especially worship songs. (All Gospel)

She has been a gospel artist for about 3 years now.

Her style is unique from most of her peer in the gospel music arena. She has had several problems with the publication of gospel artists’ songs not reaching others who need to hear from them. Over the past three years, she has strived to get the public knowing that it is sad that gospel artists are not on many of these Liberian media outlets except circular musicians for which this doesn’t look good for them and their messages that are needed to be heard.

She recently did a covered of a song from Lauren Daigle called Say You. Follow her on YouTube and see what you have been missing.

Gloria kindness Gayflor

If you can’t get inspired by the gospels get inspired by the voice and how she hosts worship services. Amb Gayflor is bonded with the gospel in preaching and singing.

She got famously know after singing a song describing Lazarus‘ death and Jesus‘ reactions to his death. This video was spotted on almost all the Liberian media outlets and even on TikTok. If you haven’t seen or heard her sing, this is the opportunity to get all of her songs and as well follow her. This Liberian gospel artist is exceptional as all other artist in Liberia, her voice is the messenger of gospel. Her latest song on Youtube is called His Eyes is on The Sparrow, check it up and listen to her angelic voice.

Eye Ru Sr. (John Rudolph During Sr)

He’s not the kind of regular gospel artist you see around in the church praising the Lord with so much vibration of heavy sound but someone that goes in the jubilee style. Young and focus, he’s famously known as Eye Ru Sr, even his YouTube channel has that name. His first hit song out there on YouTube is called I Made it, and to be honest he finally made it for all to see his work and listen to his testimonies through his singing.

Jesse Pratt

A household name in the new era of Gospel musicians. From the shore of Montserrado county, this artist emerged into being so focus and determine to break the circle of worship where he find himself more attracted in doing worship songs. Jesse hosted one of the most successful gospel album launches ever in the history of Liberia where he also ended it with an engagement to his fiancée (that’s just for the tea), known this man, he has been in many gospel musics where he was featured and as well featured others. One of his most trending songs is Confirmed Destiny featuring Pastor Klah Doteh. The message in this song is so fine and can’t be ignored even by those that don’t believe in Christianity. Check his YouTube Channel and get all of his tracks.

Princess Snowe Yancy

How it is so good to bring her to the public. A winner of last year MLMA gospel category, Princess had the whole crowd bowing up congratulations sounds in the hall. Many will say we know this lady and a lot more won’t even know her. She’s not someone that you might know if you just listen to her voice, she’s the force of a new age gospel artist, one that brings out the light in you to know what God stands for in your life when you listen to her golden voice.

Her latest song which is trending on YouTube is called Growing Up. She said a lot in this song that even at the beginning you are wondering if she’s even talking to you who’s listening to the song.

