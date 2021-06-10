CanC Resurface In Love and Christianity.

The name still remains the same. CanC is back in the arms of her husband who she reported on many occasions that he domestically violated her on the streets, at home and in public gathering. After several posts on social media that she’s no longer going back to a man that has no respect for a woman and always wants to beat on her, she melted down with sorrows seeking sympathy for fans and the Christian worshipers, later she said she was convicted to Christianity’s not going to get back into the world things.

CanC living her best life in Dubai

Not two months completely the Dance Hall artist pop out again to the world with more danceable dress code and even doing more than she was seen before. She even expressed that she’s not a saint or someone that is going to hide from man, adding that even those that are in the church are not even better than her, that it is God to judge her not anyone who’s living in sin like her.

Could this be a way to pass time for the dance hall queen to get out of the church or she’s actually in love or there’s seems to be no way out out for any other man to love her as she is?

CanC and her husband back together in Dubai

CanC is well known to get the attrition of the media either from her husband beating her up or converting to Christianity. She’s said to be back in the church and also have her first gospel music out to the public. Fans still called her CanC the Dance Hall Queen and yes she’s still carrying the name With no time to waste, and is back with her husband for which they started the journey jointly and the hustle together in Asia and has acquired a lot of their money together.

Let us wait to see what comes out of this new lifestyle of the dance her gospel queen Her coming back to her husband draws out questions from fans like, “Have she tired and got no options to get another man?” or “Is she not compatible with anyone but this guy that beat her up for everything?

CanC tying up her head in the Christian way

With many concerns from fans, supporters, and female activists everyone is looking what becomes of the inconsistent dance her queen…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

